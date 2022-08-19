SCSU Fall Sports Eager To Get The Season Started

ST. CLOUD -- The fall sports season is underway for St. Cloud State University.

Volleyball, Cross County, and men’s and women’s Soccer are schedule to begin next week.

The SCSU volleyball team are the reigning NSIC Regular Season and NSIC Tournament Champion. Head Coach Chad Braegelmann says while they are returning three All-Americans, he’s interested to see which players step up in new roles.

You're really looking at what these young woman are doing as they get a chance to get a true chance to make an impact on the floor. I'm excited to see some of those women will be able to develop and get that chance to play this season.

Phebie Rossi led the NSIC in blocks last season. She says they have some high standards following the success the program has had in recent years.

We are really focused on consistency this year. We hit a slump at the end of last season. So coming into practice this season we've been focused on coming in prepared so we can hit our stride at the right time.

The Huskies will open up the season on Thursday against Oklahoma Baptist at Halenbeck Hall.

The SCSU men's soccer team returns a deep roster from last season, including junior Vuk Mastilovic, who started all 18 games for the Huskies last season.

He says as one of the veterans, he knows he will looked upon to be on leader.

As one of the older guys on the team, I want to take that next step as a leader and set the tone for the younger guys coming in.

The Huskies continue to add talent to the roster, with nine incoming freshmen. Head Coach Sean Holmes says as the program continues to grow, it's important to remember patience.

This is an opportunity to build something. We take this very seriously that SCSU is the first DII soccer program in the state. We hope other schools follow our pathway and see this as the growth of soccer.

The men’s soccer team will open up their season against non-conference opponent South Dakota School of Mines next Friday.

