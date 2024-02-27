SCSU Baseball Update – February 24th, 2024

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

PUEBLO, COLORADO

PUEBLO THUNDER HAWKS (RAWLINGS FIELD)

Monday February 26th

SCSU 11 PUEBLO 9

The Huskies outhit the Thunder Hawks fourteen to thirteen, including two home runs and six doubles. The game was tied going into the top of the ninth and the Huskies put up two runs. The Huskies starting pitcher was Lefty Senior Payton Vanbeck; he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Junior Isaiah Piscatello from Wausau, Wisconsin threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and no walks. Righty Junior Sawyer Smith threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cal James, freshman from Buffalo High School, he went 3-for-4 with two huge home runs for five RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Cal had one of his home runs in the top of ninth inning to give the Huskies the lead. Shortstop, Pitcher Sawyer Smith went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Left Fielder Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. First baseman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Second baseman/Shortstop Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-2 with a double, a trio of walks and he scored a pair of runs. DH/Second baseman Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. PH/Left fielder Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Catcher Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI and Catcher Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Thunder Hawks starting pitcher was Cameron Saso, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The pitcher of record was Jacob Petersheim, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and no walks. The Thunders Hawks offense was led by Elijah Borjas, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Edmund King went 2-for-2 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Rob Mansour went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Kade Snodgross went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS

SITE: TBA

March 15th 1:00

March 16th 1:00/3:00

March 17th 1:00