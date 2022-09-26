SCSU Baseball Red/Black World Series Recap

HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORD SERIES

(Saturday September 24th)

GAME: #2

BLACK 12 RED 2

The Black took game #2, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They played solid defense and they got good pitching performances. Lefty Kieran Schmitz from Plymouth, Minnesota threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Easton Vertz from Pulaski, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black offense was led by Junior Drew Beier, from Foley High School, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND went 3-for-3 for a pair of RBIs and he scored two runs. Junior Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Senior Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Zack Ryan from Omaha, Nebraska went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Sophomore Kevin Butler from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Freshman Archer Ogbourne of from Carlies, Iowa went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Junior Mason Primus from Rocori High School went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Freshman Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Freshman Ero Wallin from William Kelley High School Silver Bay, Mn earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Red Team was righty Ethan Lanthier from Northfield High School threw one inning. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Kenny Schultz from Plover, Wisconsin threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red offense was led by sophomore Ethan Navratil a Husky from Albany High School went 1-for-3 with a home run. Sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Senior Parker Savard from Hammer, Ontario went 1-for-2 and Freshman Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin went 1-for-2. Senior Drew Bulson from Rocori High School earned a pair of walks. Junior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan earned a walk and freshman Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School earned a walk.

SCHEDULE

GAME #3 Friday September 30th 3:00

Game #4 Saturday October 1st 2:00