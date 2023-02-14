SCSU Baseball Recap – February 14, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

The Huskies traveled to Monticello, Arkansas to take on the Monticello Bo-Weevils on Saturday and for two more games on Sunday. Game one went to the the Bo-Weevils in a true slugfest.

MONTICELLO BO-WEEVILS 24 SCSU HUSKIES 23

The Bo-Weevils were actually out hit by the Huskies 22 to 20. The Bo-Weevils collected eight home runs and four doubles. Their offense was led by Kirk Woolf, he went 4-for-5 with three home runs for six big RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Reece Reading went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Chase Cripps went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Cade Cancilla went 4-for-6 with a double for three RIBs and he scored three runs. Chaz Poppy went 2-for-6 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Parker Dorrance went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he scored five runs and he earned one walk. The starting pitcher for the Bo-Weevils was Derek Potts, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. River Hunt closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by junior John Nett, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Sophomore Sawyer Smith went 3-for-6, with a home run and a sacrifice fly for six RBIs. Sophomore Ethan Navratil went 3-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Senior Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Junior Tyler Schiller went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Senior Sam Riola went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he scored four runs and he earned one walk. Junior Tate Wallat went 2-for-7 with a double and he scored a run. Freshman Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Sophomore Kevin Butler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, junior Noah Dehne was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Junior Mitchell Gumbko scored one run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Sam Riola, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Ethan Lanthier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, seven runs and two walks. Lefty David Van Ort threw two innings to close it out, he gave three hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

SCSU HUSKIES 25 MONTICELLO BO-WEEVILS 15

The Huskies out hit the Bo-Weevils 22-19, collecting two home runs, a triple and six doubles. The Huskies put up multiple runs; three runs in the 4th, five runs in the 5th, six runs in the 8th and five in the ninth. Righty Riley Ahern started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs and two walks. Lefty Payton VanBeck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one walk. Lefty Kenny Schultz threw one inning to close it out, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

The Huskies were led on offense by center fielder John Nett, he went 4-for-7 with two doubles for three RBIs, he scored five runs and he earned a walk. Junior second baseman, Drew Beier, went 3-for-4 with a triple, one double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he scored four runs and earned three walks. DH Sam Riola went 4-for-8 with a home run and a double for six RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Brayden Jacobson went 5-for-6 with a double for four RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Catcher Drew Bulson went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Tate Wallat earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Short stop Sawyer Smith earned two walks and he scored a run and pinch runner Mitch Gumbko scored one run.

The Bo-Weevils starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Mason Philly, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bo-Weevils were led on offense by Cade Thompson, he went

3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he scored five runs, and he had two walks. Parker Dorrance went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for one RBI, he scored four runs and he had a walk. Reed Reading went 2-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs. Cade Cancilla went 2-for-5, with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Kirk Woolf went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Clay Lockett went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs.

MONTICELLO BO-WEEVILS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 4

The Sunday game was suspended due to darkness and they completed the game Monday morning. The Huskies out hit the Bo-Weevils 11-8 but they gave up two big runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Bo-Weevils was Connor Irvine, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. River Hunt threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Reece Reading, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and DeShaun Cordova went 1-for-3 with a home run.. Cade Thompson went

1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Frame went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cade Cancilla went 1-for-2 with a double, he scored two runs and he had a walk. Parker Dorrance went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Kirk Woolf went 1-for-3.

The Huskies starting pitcher junior lefty Jack Habeck threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Huskies were led on offense by Sam Riola, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. John Nett went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4 and Sawyer Smith earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 19 MONTICELLO BO-WEEVILS 2

The Huskies out hit the Bo-Weevils 12-5, with two home runs and three doubles. The Huskies had three big innings, with six runs in the fourth, five runs in the sixth and six runs in the sixth innings. They got an excellent pitching performance by Sam Riola, a righty from Blaine High School. Sam threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Drew Beier a righty from Foley High School threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 2-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Braydon Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 2-for-3 with a double for five RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a pair of walks. Tate Wallat from Todd Beamer High School of Federal Way, Washington went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned five walks, scored three runs and he was credited for two RBIs. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-1 with a double, he scored four runs and he earned three walks. John Nett from Kimberly High School of Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Sawyer Smith from Shoreland Lutheran High School of Somers, Wisconsin, went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned three walks. Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Garrett Bevacqua from LaCosta Canyon High School of Carlsbad, California, went 1-1 with a double.

The Bo-Weevils starting pitcher was River Hunt, he threw one inning and Charles Peacok threw two innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, nine walks and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Kirt Woolf, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Joe Browilette went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cade Thompson and Cade Caniella both went 1-for-3 and Grant Jeffers went 1-for-1.