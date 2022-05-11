SCSU Baseball Recap

Photo courtesy of SCSU Photo courtesy of SCSU loading...

SCSU HUSKIES 3 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 1

(Friday May 6th/Game #1)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Beavers, backed by ten hits, no errors. They got a huge bases loader triple to put up three big runs in the fourth inning of this seven inning game. The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty Luke Tupy, a 6’5” freshman from New Prague High School. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke now has a good 6-0 season record.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, a junior from Blaine High School, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three huge RBIs and he had a stolen base. Cameron Vollmer a junior from Hillcrest High School California went 2-for-4. Sawyer Smith a freshman from Shoreland Lutheran High School Wisconsin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School and Max Gamm a senior from East Ridge High School both scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher Noah Myhre, threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Herrera threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Newman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Beavers offense was led by Kaiden Cardoso, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Blake Gallagher, Jordan Williams and Kellen Peat all went 1-for-3 and Ricky Apodaca went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 7

(Friday May 6th/Game #2)

The Huskies defeated the Beavers in game No. 2 of their three game set, they collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double. This gave their pitchers a great of support. Righty Riley Ahern a 6’4” junior from The Academy of Holy Angels, started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine, seven runs and he record four strikeouts. Righty Sam Riola a 6’1” junior from Blaine High School threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to earn the save. After the Beavers did put up five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Huskies offense was led by second baseman Sami Riola, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Shortstop Max Gamm went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Sawyer Smith went1-for-4 for two RBIs and center fielder John Nett earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Third baseman Tate Wallat went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and catcher Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Right fielder Paul Steffensen went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Designated hitter Cameron Vollmer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher was Dominic Pankhurst, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Chappel threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Felix Domenquez threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Beavers offense was led by Jordan Williams, he 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, in the eighth inning. Ricky Apodaca and Blake Gallagher both went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and both scored a pair of runs. Kaiden Cardoso went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Kellen Peat went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dalin Ludlow went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 MINOT STATE BEAVERS 8

(Saturday May 7th)

The Huskies sweeper all three games from their NSIC rivals the Beavers, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They were down 6-5 and in the top of the ninth inning the Huskies put up four huge runs. The Huskies starting pitcher righty Fabian Villegas a senior from Shadow Ridge High School Arizona threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Nick Brauns a senior from Sunrise Mountain High School Arizona threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Lefty Ryan Duffy a senior from South St. Paul High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Righty Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. This gives the Huskies a 36-11 overall and 28-5 NSIC records going into the regional.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffensen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Max Gamm went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Sawyer Smith went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Sam Riola went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Nett went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Cameron Vollmer went 1-for-3. Drew Bulson earned a walk and Mason Primus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Beavers was R.Martinez, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Branden Harley threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Gage Yost threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Newman threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Trevyn Badger threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Craig Schmid threw the final inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk.

The Beavers offense was led by Blake Gallagher, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ricky Apodaca went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Behring went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Matt Malone went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Dalin Ludlow went 1-for-4 for a RBI.Declan Buckle went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Xavier Segway had a stolen base.

NSIC Tournament

Wednesday May 11th 6:00

Sioux Falls Bronken Field

University of Sioux Falls Cougars