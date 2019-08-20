Screws and Nails Scattered on Sherburne County Roads

BIG LAKE -- Screws and nails are showing up on roads in Sherburne County and causing car damage.

Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf says several locations in Big Lake, Zimmerman, Orrack and other rural county roads have been hit with nails and screws tossed in driving lanes. Scharf says at least one Big Lake Police squad car has been damaged.

Authorities will review security video footage from businesses near where the debris has been found.

Meanwhile, if you've had your car damaged by nails on the road, the Big Lake Police encourage you to fill out an online police report.

You're also asked to call Investigator Rich Berg at 763-251-2987 if you have any info on who may be responsible.