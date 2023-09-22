Scattered Storms Possible in Minnesota Through the Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A slow-moving system will bring rain chances from west to east across the region through this weekend.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across the area Friday through Saturday.

A few storms in southwest Minnesota Friday night in southwest Minnesota may be severe, with large hail as the main hazard.

Additional severe thunderstorms are possible across much of central and southern Minnesota on Saturday.

The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, with a few tornadoes possible.

Be sure to pay attention to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and have multiple methods of receiving watches and warnings, especially if you have outdoor plans.

Cooler air will accompany the system bringing the precipitation through the area. Chances for rain diminish for the start of the next work week but the cooler air will remain in place.

While the timing of the rain on the weekend isn't ideal, we could use the rain. St. Cloud has had only one-tenth of an inch of rain so far in September. We're more than two inches below normal for the month so far.

We've only had about 18 inches of precipitation for the entire year to-date, which is nearly five inches below normal.

