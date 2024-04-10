SCAR Derby Returning to the Rivers Edge

The SCAR Dolls are now SCAR Derby. They are returning to the Rivers Edge Convention Center for the first time since 2019 Saturday on May 4 for a Mixer Bout. Foxy Boom Boom from SCAR Derby joined me on WJON. She says the mixer bout will consist skaters from 10 different teams across Minnesota and neighboring states. Because the event is on May the 4th it will be Star Wars themed. She says the teams and logos will be Star Wars related.

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of Foxy Boom Boom photo courtesy of Foxy Boom Boom loading...

Foxy says the pandemic was tough for roller derby participants all over the state with many people choosing to step away from the sport. She says their roster dropped to as low a 7 people but they've now built it back up to 22 active members. Foxy says they are always looking for new people to join. SCAR Derby will hold a boot camp in the fall which allows them to take in the new skaters all at once. Foxy says roller derby is a very inclusive sport and they invite people regardless of age, gender, athleticism or even skating ability.

If people would like to learn more about SCAR Derby go to scarderby.org or visit their facebook page. Tickets for the May 4th mixer are also available on their website. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Foxy Boom Boom, it is available below.