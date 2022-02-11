Sauk Rapids Wants $10M in State Bonding Money for Park Project

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids will be asking the Minnesota State Legislature for $10 million in bonding money to make some significant upgrades to one of its parks.

During their meeting on Monday night, the city council is expected to approve the request for Mayhew Creek Park.

The city council has to come up with a matching $10 million for the project.

They've also been working with the Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association, Youth Hockey Association, and the school district to partner on the planned improvements.

A map of a number of potential amenities including four little league fields, batting cages, an ice skating loop, an aquatic center, an ice arena, six multi-purpose fields, along with a few other upgrades. However, the final details have not been decided yet.

City Administrator Ross Olson says the city would be providing the land, while it would be up to the various organizations to raise the funds to build the amenities. Olson says the bonding money would help pay for infrastructures like utilities and road construction.

The total cost for the project and a timeline are not known.