Sauk Rapids to Discuss No Additional Pot Regulations

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- While many cities and counties across the state are passing restrictions and interim moratoriums on cannabis use, Sauk Rapids is taking a different approach.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will discuss a resolution that acknowledges no additional cannabis regulations are necessary in the city.

According to the city document, the state law does not require local municipalities to adopt local ordinances related to cannabis therefore there is no need for additional, discretionary regulations in the city.

Under the new state law, cannabis can be used in public parks and certain other public places. Smoking cannabis in parks and public places like sidewalks or restaurant patios is allowed under the state legislation, if people are otherwise allowed to smoke tobacco products in that area. However, the state legislation does contain restrictions for things like not smoking near a minor.

Get our free mobile app

Adopting the resolution does not mean additional local regulations in Sauk Rapids cannot be adopted in the future. The city plans to monitor what, if any, additional regulations may be needed regarding the use of cannabis.

READ RELATED ARTICLES