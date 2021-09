Sauk Rapids-Rice improved to 2-0 with a 42-21 rout at home against Tech Friday night. The Storm led 22-0 after the 1st quarter and 36-0 at halftime. Tech drops to 0-3.

Week 3 scores:

ROCORI 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Cathedral 21, Foley 6

Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34

Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20

Milaca 30, Albany 28

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21

Royalton 22, Holdingford 0

Get our free mobile app