The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team downed Rocori 3 games to 1 Tuesday night in the Section 8-3-A semifinals in Sauk Rapids. Scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16. The 2nd seeded Storm will play the top seeded Alexandria Cardinals Saturday in Melrose at 6pm. Alexandria topped Detroit Lakes 3 games to 1 in their semifinal match Tuesday night.

