Sauk Rapids-Rice Volleyball to Play in the State Tourney Wednesday

photo courtesy of Nicole Urbowicz

The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team defeated Alexandria 3 games to 1 to advance to the Class 3-A state tournament Saturday.  Scores Saturday were 25-22, 13-25, 25-18, and 25-22.  The Storm will play 2nd seeded Kasson-Mantorville at 7pm Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals.  The Storm are unseeded in this tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Class 3-A Tournament Quarterfinals:
#1 Marshall vs. St. Paul Highland Park, 5pm
#4 Monticello vs. #5 Grand Rapids, 5pm
#2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm
#3 New Prague vs. Chisago Lakes, 7pm

 

Former Tech High School Renovations

Filed Under: Sauk Rapids-Rice Volleyball, state tournament
Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud News, WJON Newsfeed
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top