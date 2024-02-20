Sartell Boys Hockey Has Sights Set on a Section Title

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys hockey team has won 3 straight Central Lakes Conference championships and has their sights set on winning the Section 8-2-A title in 2024. Sartell head coach Ryan Hacker and senior captain Tony Colatrella joined me on WJON. The Sabres are 18-6-1 and are seeded 3rd in the upcoming Section 8-2-A playoffs. Moorhead is the #1 seed and Roseau is the #2 seed. Sartell tied Moorhead in Moorhead on December 12, 3-3 and lost 4-3 at Roseau January 12.

Hacker says this year's team is led by seniors Tony Colatrella, Carter Bollinger, Noah Hacker, Baylor Stebbins and Kyan Reider. Hacker has coached this group for a longer period of time than most groups because he coached them throughout youth hockey due to his son, Noah being on the team. He says the kids have always been willing to put the work in and do what's necessary.

Hacker says it is starting to set in on him that the run of this group is coming to an end one way or another over the next few weeks. He says it will be hard to not see the faces at practice or on the ice that he's been used to seeing. Colatrella explains the chemistry on this team is great. He says they are so familiar with each other they often know where each other will be without looking. Colatrella indicates so many of these guys have been friends since childhood and the connection they have on the ice is special.

Sartell intentionally loaded up their schedule with tough opponents this season. Hacker says the tough schedule puts them in a position to handle difficult section opponents. He says this year's senior class has been great but they've also received great contributions from juniors Shaun Paulson and Jace Jansky and from freshmen Devin Jacobs and Collin Otto. Hacker says Jacobs has become a dynamic scorer and sees the ice so well. He says Otto is a big, tall defenseman who plays beyond his years.

Sartell hosts Buffalo-Annandale Tuesday in the Section 8AA quarterfinals, if they win they would play in the Section Semifinals Saturday against either Roseau or St. Cloud. Colatrella says to make it to the state tournament would be an incredible experience and it would be hard to put in to words how he would feel.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Hacker and Tony Colatrella it is available below.

Sartell-St. Stephen Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Kahre, Noah G 11 2 Anderson, Connor D 12 3 Bollinger, Andrew F 10 4 Jansky, Jace D 11 5 Oxton, Owen F 11 6 Paulson, Shaun F 11 7 Jacobs, Devin F 9 8 Volker, Jacob D 11 9 Stebbins, Baylor F 12 10 Schmitz, Jameson F 10 11 Hilger, Landon D 11 12 Klande, Brayden F 10 13 Laidlaw, Wyatt D 12 14 Vos, Caden F 11 15 Peterlin, Kaden F 10 16 Ostman, Caden F 12 17 Landowski, Keaton D 10 18 Otto, Collin D 9 20 Thompson, Caleb F 10 21 Bollinger, Carter D 12 22 Colatrella, Anthony F 12 23 Trobec, Michael F 10 24 Johnson, Raymond F 11 25 Burris, Tanner D 10 26 Swanson, Zach F 12 27 Weitgenant, Jay F 11 28 Corbin, Michael F 10 29 Webster, Luke F 9 30 Hacker, Noah G 12 32 Welsh, Gavin F 12 33 Holien, Adam G 11 34 Rieder, Kyan F 12 35 Buiceag-Arama, Stefan G 10