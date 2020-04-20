Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School Names New Principal

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Board of Education has hired a new middle school principal.

Starting July 1st, Jessica Messerich will officially become the new principal of Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. She currently is the Interim Principal at the middle school.

Messerich has worked in the district since 2012 first as an Administrative Dean, then as Assistant Principal in 2015.

She says she looks forward to serving the students, District and community in her new role.

The Board of Education approved the hire at their March 30th meeting.