Sauk Rapids Park Project to Include 19 New Security Cameras

SAUK RAPIDS -- Along with the shelters, play areas, and stage safety and security is being built into the Sauk Rapids park redevelopment project.

On Monday night the city council is expected to approve the purchase of 19 security cameras to be placed in Southside and Lions Parks. The cameras will be used to monitor the activity and best manage and document situations in the parks. They will be installed inside both park structures and outside to monitor the performance area, the water feature, playground, parking lot, and new lift station.

The total cost for the cameras and installation is nearly $35,000.

The total cost for the entire project, including redoing River Avenue, is about $9.1 million. It's expected to be completed by next summer.