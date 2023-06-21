Sauk Rapids Native Back in the Majors

Catcher Anthony Bemboom is back in the major leagues. The Sauk Rapids native was recalled Tuesday by the Baltimore Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk.

The 33-year old has been bouncing up and down over the past few seasons from the minors to the majors. He began the season on the opening day roster for the Orioles. In just 3 plate appearances this season with the Orioles Bemboom is 0-2 with a walk.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bemboom is batting .273 with 1 home run and 9 RBI at Triple-A Norfolk this season in 77 at bats.

In his career Bemboom has appeared in major league games for the Orioles, Angels and Rays. He has appeared in 78 major league games with 5 home runs and 12 RBI.

The Orioles are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida today starting at 11:10 a.m. (CT)