SAUK RAPIDS -- Snow and ice covered roads sent a Sauk Rapids man to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:30 a.m., 43-year-old Salvador Gonzalez was heading south on highway 23 at 25th Avenue, when he was rear-ended on the snow and ice covered road by 19-year-old Kaylee Lehrke of Fulda.

Gonzalez was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lehrke was not hurt.