Sauk Rapids Man Charged With Murdering Woman

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman over the weekend.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Williams Jr. is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the beating death of 30-year-old Crystal Bundy.

Sauk Rapids Police were called to an apartment unit in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North early Saturday for an unresponsive woman there.

According to the charges, police found Bundy dead with dried blood, bruises, black eyes and strangulation marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy showed Bundy had traumatic injuries including extensive bruising and bleeding on the brain. The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, but police say Bundy's body was already cold and stiff.

Williams was at the scene and declined to give police a statement. He is being held in the Benton County Jail.

Bundy leaves behind four children ages two-to-seven years-old.