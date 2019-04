ALBANY -- A woman was hurt in a crash near Albany on Friday night.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 just before 7:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 when it lost control, hit the guard rail, and crossed over into the west lanes.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Nicole Koppelman of Sauk Centre, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.