Sartell’s Spanier Retiring as NFL Official

Sartell's Mike Spanier is retiring from the NFL after 21 seasons in the league. Sunday's Pro Bowl will be his final game. Mike was hired by Jerry Seeman in 1999. He wore #90 and worked as a line judge. Along with officiating NFL games Mike worked 6 years in the Big Ten, 16 years in the North Central Conference and also spent time as a high school official. He was also a member of the St. Cloud Officials Association.

Mike's day job for 36 years was as a school administrator in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

Because of NFL rules prohibiting active officials from talking with any media during the season he was unable to comment.