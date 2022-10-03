Sartell’s “Monster Dash” Returning In 2022

A family-friendly, Halloween themed event will be returning to Sartell Community Center in 2022. The "Monster Dash" features a 1K and 5K walk/run around Lake Francis followed by a local business showcase and trick or treating!

The cost to register for the Monster Dash portion of the event is $20 per person or $50 per family. Kids under 6 can run for free. In addition, the post-run festivities are free, including the trick or treating.

The cost includes a t-shirt, custom bib and a spooktacular swag bag.

Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finishers in the race as well as Best Costume among the runners.

The event is slated to start at 7:45 a.m., with the 5k scheduled to start at 9 a.m..

We took our son to this event last year and he had a great time. We walked a lap around Lake Francis and then got to chat with some local businesses that were on hand to hand out some candy. A lot of the tables were decked out for Halloween as well.

