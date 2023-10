photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer team lost 2-1 at top seeded St. Michael-Albertville Thursday night in the Section 8-3-A Final. The Sabre's season ends with a record of 13-2-3.

The Tech girls soccer team lost 3-0 to Alexandria in the Section 8-2-A Final at Apollo High School Thursday night. The Tiger's season ends with a record of 9-5-4.