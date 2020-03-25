Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Launching Distance Learning Plan

SARTELL -- Students and school officials are entering uncharted territory as they prepare for distance learning.

Starting Monday, students will continue their studies outside of the school building for the foreseeable future.

Kay Nelson is the Assistant Superintendent in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district. She says faculty has spent the last two weeks adjusting their teaching models to help students learn from home.

We had teachers in last week, working together on creating distance learning platforms and plans on how we can deliver instruction in meaningful ways to kids. We don't want kids glued to a device all day.

Nelson says they are working with families to make sure students have what they need.

She says while older students will be able to access their assignments via school issued iPads or MacBooks, the districts younger students will have packet material sent to them.

All of those students will be given instruction packets that they can pick up or have delivered. They will return those materials to schools and teachers will send new assignments out.

She says teachers will be available online to help answer any questions. The district is also exploring using bus routes to help pickup or distribute material to students.

Nelson says to their knowledge, distance learning shouldn't affect students from graduating.

At this time there is no confirmation from the Minnesota Department of Education if the distance learning will run for the remainder of the school year.

Students at Oak Ridge Elementary and Pine Meadow Elementary can pick up material Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app