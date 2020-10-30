Sartell-St. Stephen School District Not Changing Learning Models

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district will not be changing learning models for secondary students as previously planned.

Middle School and High School students were expected to begin distance learning on November 10th, however school officials says they will remain in a hybrid learning model.

District COVID Coordinator Krista Durrwachter says due to new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, school districts across the state are now being told to primarily use school-specific data instead of relying primarily on County and local school district data.

We know these decisions are stressful, especially for families. We want to reiterate that we are making decisions with the health and safety of our students and staff at the forefront and in as timely a manner as possible when information and guidance becomes available.

With the district having very low or non-existent transmission rates in their school buildings, they will maintain their current learning models with an In-Person/Hybrid model for Prek-2nd grade students and a Hybrid model for 3rd-12th graders.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district typically makes a decision on which learning model to follow every two weeks.