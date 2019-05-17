Sartell Native Signs Hockey Deal With Everett Silvertips

Goaltender Keegan Karki signed a contract with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL (Western Hockey League). Karki is a Sartell native and former goaltender for St. Cloud Cathedral High School.

Silvertips General Manager Garry Davidson says "“We are extremely pleased to be adding Keegan to our program and when he expressed his desire to compete in the WHL, it was an opportunity we simply couldn’t pass up,” “We’re getting a goaltender with a large, imposing frame and an advanced skill set which have earned flattering attention from elite and well-respected circles within the hockey world. He still has great potential that we’re confident can be a terrific fit in a Silvertips jersey and help him achieve important career goals.”

Karki is a 6'5 208 pounder who had previously spent 59 career games in the USHL with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Karki led Cathedral to a consolation title at the Class A State Tournament in 2016. Learn more about Karki at the Everett Silvertips website.