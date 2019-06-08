Sartell Holds 27th Annual SummerFest Parade [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- Summer parade season in Central Minnesota is officially underway.

On Saturday as part of the 27th annual SummerFest, Sartell’s parade marched through town.

It started by Watab City Park, moved down Riverside Avenue, turned onto 7th Street North, and then ended at the middle school. Sidewalks were packed as people watched the nearly two-hour, 80 unit parade.

Among those marching and performing were bands and drumlines from Annandale, Milaca, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and St. Michael-Albertville.