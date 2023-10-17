Sartell High School Football Looking To Tackle Cancer Wednesday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area high school is using this weeks home football game to help fight cancer. The Sartell-St. Stephen's High School football team is hosting their tackle cancer game Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

The team will be raising money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research Fund through donations, a pass the helmet, and jersey sales. The team is asking Sabres fans and fans of their opponent, Park Center Activities, to wear pink to show their support.

They will also have a tailgate party before the game, food trucks on site, a half time competition with prizes, and the field has been specially decorated for the event by volunteers from Pro Fields and Pioneer Athletics. St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and St. Cloud Subaru are sponsoring the game. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Riverview Stadium.

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures