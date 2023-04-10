Sartell Council To Consider Purchase Agreement for Pine Ridge

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell golf course could be under new ownership as soon as next year.

Back in October, the city received four letters of interest from developers looking to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

All proposals were heard in early January and the council is expected to review and consider a purchase agreement for the 9-hole golf course later this month.

Within the agreement, the city council is requiring the placement of a restriction on the deed of the property, requiring it to remain a golf course for no less than 30 years. The potential buyer would also be required to make renovations to the clubhouse, parking lot, and irrigation system.

If the purchase agreement is approved by the city council, closing is expected to take place early next year.

The city bought the property back in 2008 as an 18-hole golf course. Since then, the city has split off and developed the northern portion of the property into Central Park Boulevard and Pinecone Central park.

