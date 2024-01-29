Central MN Golf Course Opening for Play on Tuesday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Tuesday is your chance to say that you've played golf in Minnesota in January.

Pine Ridge Golf & Tavern in Sartell is opening for tee times starting at 11:00 a.m. The course is looking to be open on warmer days or until the weather prevents play.

Call (320) 259-0551 for tee times and to make sure they're open and have tee times available.

The course is taking only cash or checks at this time and power carts are tentative at this time.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History