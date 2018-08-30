Sartell Bridge Work to Start Tuesday

SARTELL -- Work on the Sartell bridge is expected to cause additional slowdowns and delays for motorists who use the river crossing. Repairs to the Mississippi overpass is scheduled to get underway Tuesday.

Traffic will be shifted to the north side of the bridge so work can take place on the south side. In about a month, the traffic will be shifted to the south side so work can be completed on the north side.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained, but the lanes will be narrow so truck traffic is asked to take another route.

The work consists of replacing the expansion joints in the bridge deck, new concrete barrier wall, and metal railing. Underneath the bridge, crews will repair the concrete bridge beams, repair the concrete pier caps and reposition the beam bearing pads.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.