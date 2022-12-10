Santa Claus is Coming to Town in Sartell’s Annual Parade

Santa Claus is Coming to Town in Sartell&#8217;s Annual Parade

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Santa Claus will be making a special visit to a central Minnesota city just in time for Christmas.

The Sartell Police Department has announced the route for the annual tour. The department will once again serve as Santa’s escort as he makes his way around town, including a trip through several neighborhoods.

In addition to the parade, Santa will be making several stops at places that include Sartell High School and City Hall. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on December 22nd.

