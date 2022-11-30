Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend

Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be setting up shop on Plaza B near Starbucks. In addition to the main man himself, the event also offers "complimentary candy canes, warm beverages and shopping to check off every gift on your list."

Get our free mobile app

Photos with Santa can be expensive- they start at $40 at Crossroads- so this is a good chance to get that photo taken for free before setting out on your epic outlet mall shopping trip.

If you have never been, the Albertville Premium Outlet Mall is located on I-94 about 45 minutes from St. Cloud.

Albertville Premium Outlets® is just 30 minutes north of Minneapolis on the I-94 corridor. Shop our 65+ stores on 80 acres of Northwood scenery; featuring lululemon, The North Face, UGG Outlet, Coach Outlet, and Michael Kors. Albertville Premium Outlets® offers a variety of shops from clothing and shoes to accessories.

You can see an interactive map of the stores located at the mall HERE.

Can you name all of Santa's reindeer? Maybe this clip from the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Jingle All the Way, will help!

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud