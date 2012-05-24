Saberhagen Coming To Rox Home Opener

Former Major League Baseball star pitcher Bret Saberhagen will be the guest of the St. Cloud Rox for their home opener on June 2. Saberhagen will throw out the first pitch at Joe Faber Field against Mankato at 7:05 on June 2. He pitched 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox. Saberhagen won a Cy Young Award in the American League while with the Royals in 1985. He was 20-6 with a 2.87 ERA in 1985 and helped the Royals win a World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Saberhagen's son Drew played 4 seasons in the Northwoods League with the Alexandria Beetles and is currently the field manager for the Beetles after spending last season as their pitching coach.

The St. Cloud Rox home opener is at 7:05 Saturday June 2. The Rox open the season May 30 at Duluth. Hear the St. Cloud Rox this season on AM 1390-the Fan.