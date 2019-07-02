Royalton Teen Seriously Hurt in Rollover

ROYALTON -- A Royalton teenager suffered serious injuries in a rollover. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on 210th Avenue, about five miles northeast of Royalton.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Ratke was driving south when her vehicle left the road and hit an approach. The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on its roof, trapping Ratke inside.

She was taken by Life Link III to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.