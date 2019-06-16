Rox Sneak by Huskies 6-5

The Rox pulled out a 6-5 win over the Duluth Huskies and the game came down to the last at bat.

Cam Kline pitched a strong game for the Rox pitching seven innings and giving up 7 hits and four runs. He earned the win. Joey Stock recorded the final 4 outs to earn the save with 2 strikeouts. Jordan Barth went 3-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs and Ben Carew was 1-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI.

The 10-10 Rox play again Monday at 6:35 in the series finale against the Huskies, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.