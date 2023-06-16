Rox Top Loggers in La Crosse

The Rox won 4-1 at La Crosse against the Loggers Thursday night to start a 2-game series. The win is the 3rd straight for St. Cloud. The Rox scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning and the Loggers scored their lone run in the 7th.

John Nett went 1-4 with 2 RBI, Matt Goetzmann went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Ozzie Pratt had 1 hit, 1 run and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Piercen McElyea threw 6 no hit, shutout innings with 3 walks allowed and 7 strikeouts to get the win. Jake Burcham threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab the save.

The Rox are 12-5 and continue to be 2 games back of Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division Standings. The Rox will play at La Crosse again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05 with Kyle Marchak calling the action.