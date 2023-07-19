Rox Top Hot Tots to Move Into Sole Possession of 1st Place
The St. Cloud Rox won 11-4 at Minot Tuesday night to move into sole possession of 1st place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. The Rox win coupled with a Willmar loss gives the Rox a 1 game lead on both Willmar and Mankato in the Great Plains West Division.
St. Cloud grabbed firm control of the game in the 3rd inning when they scored 7 runs. Davis Cop went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, Jackson Hauge and Haiden Hunt each had 1 hit and 2 RBI. St. Cloud managed 7 hits and benefitted from 11 walks issued by Hot Tot pitchers.
Gavin Jacobsen threw 2 innings with 1 earned run allowed in relief to earn the win. Owen Marsh threw 4 shutout innings with 3 strikeouts for St. Cloud. The Rox are 9-4 and will play at Minot again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.