Rox Split Day/Night Doubleheader With Mud Puppies

The St. Cloud Rox scored 15 runs to take game 1 over the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field Wednesday afternoon to win 15-9. The Mud Puppies outhit the Rox 11-9. St. Cloud scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning and 5 more runs in the 6th inning.

St. Cloud was led offensively by Jackson Hauge, who went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, Ike Mezzenga added 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, and Chipper Beck drove in 2 runs for the Rox. Evan Esch threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed in relief to get the win for St. Cloud.

In Game 2 the Rox were shutout 3-0 by the Minnesota Mud Puppies. Joshua Dykhoff threw 7 shutout innings with 3 hits allowed to earn the win for the Mud Puppies. Aidan Kidd allowed 2 earned runs in 4 innings to take the loss. The Rox managed just 4 hits in the game with Ozzie Pratt posting 2.

The Rox are 14-8, 2nd place in the Great Plains West Division, 4 games back of first place Willmar. The Rox play at Willmar tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.