Rox Shut Out Stingers, Twins PPD – Sunday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud Rox shut out Willmar on the road Saturday, extending their win streak to a franchise-record 11 straight games, while game three of the Minnesota Twins' series with Cleveland was postponed due to rain.

- The Rox dominated in the 9-0 win over the Stingers. Bobby Goodloe and Connor O'Brien led the way for St. Cloud with two runs each. Nathan Culley, Zach Gagnon, and Andrew Morones combined for four hits and no runs allowed on the day. The Rox improve to 19-6 and the Stingers fall to 12-15. The two teams will play game two at Joe Faber Field on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 3:35 p.m.on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins game against the Indians originally scheduled for Saturday will now take place in September. The clubs will face one another in a split doubleheader on September 14th when Cleveland returns to Target Field. Sunday's game is currently still on track to happen with pre-game coverage starting at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.