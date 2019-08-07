Rox Fall To Mankato Wednesday

Mankato -- The Rox rally falls short Wednesday night with a 6-4 loss against Mankato at Franklin Rogers Park.

What started out as a pitchers dual did not stay a pitchers dual for very long. Mankato was the first team to get on the board and they would do it in the fourth inning and they opened up in the fourth as well. They would score five runs in the inning to take the 5-0 lead. They would add another run in the fifth inning to make it 6-0.

The Rox would final get on the board in the seventh and that is where the rally started. Jordan Barth would score the first run for the Rox. Garrett Delano would hit an rbi single to make it 6-3. Then the very next batter, Jack Kelly would hit an rbi double to score another run for the Rox to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Starting pitcher for the Rox was Blake Flint and he would go just 3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 8 hits and just striking out 2 opposing batters.

The Rox 42-25 overall, 22-10 in the second leads the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings by 2.5 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox start a two game series against Rochester starting tomorrow at Joe Faber Field. Pregame starts at 6:35 with first pitch at 7:05. You can the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.