Rox Edge Stingers in 11 Innings

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox edged the Willmar Stingers 5-4 in 11 innings in Willmar Thursday night.  Albert Choi scored the game winning run for the Rox in the 11th inning and finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI for St. Cloud.

The Rox also received 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI from Matt Goetzmann and Weber Neels went 2-5 with 1 RBI.  Piercen McElyea threw 5 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 3 earned runs for the Rox. Tommy Gross threw 4 2/3 innings of relief with 1 hit and 1 unearned run allowed to get the win.  Jake Burcham threw a scoreless 11th inning to grab the save.

The Rox are now 15-8 and have closed the gap to just 3 games behind Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division.  The Rox play at Willmar again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.

