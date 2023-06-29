Rox Edge Loggers 3-2 for 3rd Straight Win

The St. Cloud Rox posted their 3rd straight win with a 3-2 victory over the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox scored 1 run in the 2nd inning and 2 runs in the 4th inning.

St. Cloud was led offensively by Kyle Jackson with 1 hit and 2 RBI and Sawyer Smith added 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Aidan Kidd started the game on the mound and threw 4 2/3 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed. Garrett McLaughlin threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with 1 hit allowed and 2 strikeouts to get the win. Jake Burcham threw a scoreless 9th inning for the save for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 18-11 and are now 4 games back of Willmar for 1st place in the Great Plains West Division. Willmar and Mankato both lost Wednesday night.

The Rox host La Crosse again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9. FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.