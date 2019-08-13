Stingers End Rox Season with 3-2 Win

St. Cloud -- The St. Cloud Rox saw their season end in Game 2 of the Northwoods League first round playoff series with Willmar Tuesday night. The Stingers beat the Rox 3-2.

R.J. Martinez started on the mound for the Rox. He threw six and two thirds innings with 5 hits and 3 runs (1 earned) allowed. He takes the loss. Jordan Barth had a RBI single for the Rox to tie the game at 1 apiece in the 6th inning. Willmar took a 3-1 lead with 2 runs in the 7th inning before Garrett Delano drove in the 2nd Rox' run with a ground out in the 8th inning.

The Rox finish their season with a 44-28 recrod and were 0-2 in the playoffs.