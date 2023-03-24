April 8, 1943 - March 22, 2023

Roger A. Anderson, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away on March 22, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services for Roger will be on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Roger Allen Anderson was born to Reuben and Ella (Hamann) Anderson on April 8, 1943, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1961. He happily retired after 45 years as a supervisor at Liberty Carton Company. After retirement, Roger was a member of the “Retired Coffee Club” with his coworkers that he still enjoyed spending time with. Roger walked strongly in his faith as a former elder and current member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Roger was married to Joyce Ellen Meyer at Zion Lutheran Church in 1965, and together they raised their two children. Roger enjoyed spending time traveling, puzzles, and drinking an ice-cold Coke. Roger also liked his John Deere tractors and loved peanuts, popcorn, salted nut rolls, and peanut M&M’s. Above all else, Roger loved his family and will be dearly missed. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; children, Michael (Toni) Anderson of Cambridge and Rae Ann Eilola of Elk River; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick) Flann, Benjamin (Kristi) Anderson, Grace Anderson, Emily Thompson, and Claire Eilola; great-granddaughter, Daisy Joyce; brother, Lyle (Jerene) Anderson of Ramsey; sister-in-law, Delona Anderson of Princeton; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gordon Anderson.