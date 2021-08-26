Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed, Moved to Sept. 9th

SAUK RAPIDS -- Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids has been postponed for Thursday due to the expected rain.

City Administrator Ross Olson says they have made the decision to extend the weekly music event by one week with the bands that were scheduled to play Thursday now performing on September 9th with Wanda Jam playing at 5:30 p.m. and Radio Nation at 7:00 p.m.

Next week's headliner at Rock The Riverside will be the band Menace.

