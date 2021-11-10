Rochester Teen Arrested In Connection to St. Cloud Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to a robbery Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. in a parking lot near the 4200 block of Division Street West.

Get our free mobile app

Police say a 78-year-old Sartell woman was sitting in her car when a male suspect opened the rear passenger door and got in the vehicle.

The suspect threatened the woman with a gun and demanded her belongings. He then got out of the woman's car and fled the scene in a black SUV.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Rochester, was later found in Eden Prairie and arrested.

He faces charges related to aggravated robbery.