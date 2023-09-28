Robbinsdale Man Found Dead in Target Bathroom

OTSEGO (WJON News) - A Robbinsdale man was found dead Wednesday morning at the Target store in Otsego.

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call of an unresponsive man found in the family bathroom of the store at 10:52 a.m.

Deputies located the man, identified as 43-year-old John Zechmeister of Robbinsdale, deceased in the bathroom of the store.

Managers at the Target store closed the store while first responders were on the scene.

The body was released to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

While the death is still under investigation, officials say there is no danger to the public.

