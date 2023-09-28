Robbinsdale Man Found Dead in Target Bathroom

Robbinsdale Man Found Dead in Target Bathroom

Photo: Google Maps

OTSEGO (WJON News) - A Robbinsdale man was found dead Wednesday morning at the Target store in Otsego.

Get our free mobile app

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call of an unresponsive man found in the family bathroom of the store at 10:52 a.m.

Deputies located the man, identified as 43-year-old John Zechmeister of Robbinsdale, deceased in the bathroom of the store.

Managers at the Target store closed the store while first responders were on the scene.

The body was released to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

While the death is still under investigation, officials say there is no danger to the public.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON