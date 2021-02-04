Road Construction 2021: Benton County

FOLEY -- Benton County is being forced to pivot away from its five-year road construction plan and delay some projects that were slated for this summer.

County Engineer Chris Byrd says they are getting less state aid for their road program this year so they are pushing back a handful of projects.

Projects being delayed include County Roads 4, 5, 6, and 43. Byrd says bridge replacements over Stoney Brook and Mayhew Creek did not get state money this year, so those projects are also pushed to later years.

However, Byrd says they will be able to fund some other mill and overlay projects through half-cent sales tax dollars.

The county has chosen three roads for repair just east of Sauk Rapids. They are County Roads 46, 88, and 89. A portion of County Road 90 near the St. Cloud Airport will also be resurfaced.

Designs are being completed to reconstruct a part of County Road 55 also known as Northeast River Road this summer as well. That project will be a full-depth reclamation with wider shoulders from approximately Bend in the River Park to 3rd Street Southwest in Rice.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app