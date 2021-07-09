Reward Offered in Deadly Twin Cities Road Rage Case

Get our free mobile app

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Twin Cities suburb today announced a reward is being offered in the case of the youth baseball coach murdered in an apparent road rage incident.

The Plymouth Police Department says up to $1000 will be paid through the CrimeStoppers program for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person who shot and killed 56-year-old Jay Boughton. Officials earlier said he was driving home Monday night from a baseball game on Highway 169 with his 15-year-old son when an occupant of another vehicle shot him in the head. His vehicle then veered off the freeway and crashed in a neighboring parking lot.

photo courtesy CrimeStoppers

Investigators say the deadly shooting followed some sort of altercation between the victim and the occupants of a light-colored full-size SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe, or Suburban style vehicle. Plymouth police have released some additional photos of the suspect vehicle but none of them are clear enough to identify the model or discern the license plate number.

Anyone with information can contact Plymouth Police Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178 or leave their information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers website or phone line at 1-800-222-8477.

